POLL: Trump Administration More Trusted Than Media

The current White House administration under Donald Trump is more trusted to “tell the public the truth” than the media, according to a poll conducted by FOX News.

Responding to the question “Who do you trust more to tell the public the truth — the Trump administration or the reporters who cover the administration?”, 45 percent of respondents said that they have greater trust in the Trump administration, while 42 percent stated that they have more confidence in reporters.

The poll, which interviewed 1013 registered voters at random, was conducted via live telephone interviews, with a margin of error of three percent.

The current administration’s relationship with the media has descended into open hostility, with Trump regularly criticizing the coverage of major outlets, labeling it “fake news.”

On Friday, he described the “FAKE NEWS media” as not his own enemy, but an “enemy of the American People.”

Other data from the poll found that 55 percent of Americans believe the economy will be stronger in a year’s time, while a majority of respondents felt the country would become safer, as well as approved of the actions taken so far by the Trump administration.

However, 71 percent of those surveyed also said that Donald Trump should be more careful about what he says, given his tendency to post bold statements on Twitter.

