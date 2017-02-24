Stranahan: Steve Bannon Nailed It on the Media’s Fight Against Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon delivered a powerhouse presentation along with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus at CPAC on Thursday, in which one of Bannon’s main messages was that the media’s daily war against the Trump administration will continue unabated.

As Bannon explained to the CPAC audience:

[President Trump] is going to continue to press his agenda as economic conditions get better, as jobs get better, [and] they are going to continue to fight. If you think they are going to give you your country back without a fight, you are mistaken. Every day, it is going to be a fight.

Bannon also clearly and bluntly stated the reason that the media onslaught will continue, saying, “The corporatist, globalist media is adamantly opposed to an economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has.”

Bannon’s message is solidly based in fact, and a deeper understanding of what he means by the “corporatist, globalist media” goes a long way toward explaining why the establishment media will be battling Trump tooth and nail.

For one thing, the “corporatist, globalist media” is really a very small number of companies — something that Steve Bannon understands well given his background in both media and on Wall Street.

As Business Insider reported five years ago, six corporations control 90% of the media in America, which puts a huge amount of power in the hands of a very few people. That number is down from 50 companies back in 1983.

Who runs things? A ranking of the world’s largest media companies of 2015 says that Comcast Corporation is the largest media conglomerate in the U.S., with The Walt Disney Company, Twenty-First Century Fox, and Time Warner in the second, third, and fourth slots.

The members of the media, the “opposition party at the back of the room,” are really just cogs in this machine — the front-line foot soldiers who’ve been put through a rigorous program of indoctrination in journalism school. These members of the progressive left not only face corporate pressure to conform to certain narratives, but members of the modern American media have also been taught that they possess a moral superiority and are on a mission to help make the world a better place.

This combination of corporate overlords and leftist propaganda is what allows the media to avoid the inherent contradictions in the system that they defend. It’s why the media can spread the message of “open societies” and a world based on “love, not hate” that is being directed by billionaire funders like George Soros and his multimillionaire allies like the Clintons.

Now add in the internationalist factor at an ownership level, even with fundamentalist Muslim countries like the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As Forbes reported, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal of Saudi Arabia and the company Kingdom Holding have stakes in media ventures like Twitter and even the parent of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The Saudi Prince owns about 1% of the company, plus 6.6% shareholding in 21st Century Fox Inc. worth about $1.7 billion. Kingdom Holdings also has substantial shareholding in Time Warner, the parent of CNN.

This is just one small example of the complex world of globalist media that the Trump administration is facing and part of the reason that more and more people are turning to new media upstarts like Breitbart News to get real information. As former executive chairman of Breitbart, it’s a world that Steve Bannon sees clearly.