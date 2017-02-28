Media Meltdown Over Kellyanne Conway Sitting on Oval Office Couch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photo of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway sitting on a couch in the Oval Office, while taking photos of President Trump as he met with leaders of historically black universities and colleges, spurred outrage and debate on social media.

Leading the pack was Buzzfeed’s Deputy news director Jon Passantino, who said “Conservatives were pissed Obama put his feet on Oval Office desk. Watch their reaction tonight.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shoes on the couch in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/h2MXUocEar — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

Motherboard reporter Sarah Emerson‏ said the Conway couch photo made her want “to go to therapy.”

i have to go to therapy after seeing the kellyanne conway shoes on the couch pic — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) February 28, 2017

Heat Street co-founder Louise Mensch said Conway was classless.

No class @KellyannePolls – mutton dressed as lamb, feet on the couch, don't look at African-American leaders, your momma must be ashamed https://t.co/iOPjJSf4Nl — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) February 28, 2017

Meanwhile some liberal journalists, including Mother Jones editor Ben Dreyfuss, argued that far worse things had been done on White House furniture.

"How dare Kellyanne Conway disrespect the Oval Office!” —People who rightfully defend Bill Clinton for getting a blow job in the Oval Office — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 28, 2017

WashPo’s Chris Cillizza concurred:

The 'Kellyanne on the couch' controversy is so incredibly dumb https://t.co/Cx89SwRgyx pic.twitter.com/WqZRQnDWnb — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) February 28, 2017

“This is all par for the Internet outrage/partisan police,” Cillizza wrote.

Soon, social media was being inundated with several photos of President Barack Obama sitting on and placing his feet on the Resolute Desk.

@KeithOlbermann Oops, Trump is probably too busy cleaning Obama's shoeprints off the desk to explain to liberals why they're insane. #nuts pic.twitter.com/DiU0EMm9Vh — Jock Doubleday (@jockdoubleday) February 28, 2017

@CBSNews Decorum in the oval? Pres Bush always wore his jkt in the office Obama rolled up his sleeves and put his feet on the antique desk. pic.twitter.com/SeeEZZhTiP — Waukesha GOP (@WaukeshaGOP) February 28, 2017

Lost in all the Conway faux fuss was President Trump’s important and historic meeting with leaders of historically black universities and college.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson