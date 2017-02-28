Skip to content

Media Meltdown Over Kellyanne Conway Sitting on Oval Office Couch

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges talk before a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

by Jerome Hudson28 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A photo of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway sitting on a couch in the Oval Office, while taking photos of President Trump as he met with leaders of historically black universities and colleges, spurred outrage and debate on social media.

Leading the pack was Buzzfeed’s Deputy news director Jon Passantino, who said “Conservatives were pissed Obama put his feet on Oval Office desk. Watch their reaction tonight.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Motherboard reporter Sarah Emerson‏ said the Conway couch photo made her want “to go to therapy.”

Heat Street co-founder Louise Mensch said Conway was classless.

Meanwhile some liberal journalists, including Mother Jones editor Ben Dreyfuss, argued that far worse things had been done on White House furniture.

WashPo’s Chris Cillizza concurred:

“This is all par for the Internet outrage/partisan police,” Cillizza wrote.

Soon, social media was being inundated with several photos of President Barack Obama sitting on and placing his feet on the Resolute Desk.

Lost in all the Conway faux fuss was President Trump’s important and historic meeting with leaders of historically black universities and college.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.