CNN Features Clock Tracking Last Time Trump ‘Attacked Someone on Twitter’

CNN is featuring a running clock on its politics Twitter account tracking the last time President Trump “attacked someone on Twitter.”

The Twitter post links to a short story explaining why CNN has decided to feature a clock on the CNN Politics Twitter account that reaches 1.67 million followers.

“He hasn’t knocked, tweaked or attacked anyone on Twitter since Sunday afternoon, when he claimed, ‘Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!'” the story reads.

“We’ll see how long it lasts — literally,” the story ends, before featuring a running clock marking the last time Trump attacked someone on Twitter.

The count is currently at 4 days and 2 hours.

A recent poll showed that CNN’s brand has continued to go in a downward spiral, falling behind its cable news competitors, MSNBC and Fox News, in brand perception.

Trump has consistently called CNN “fake news” for its reputation for making several mistakes when reporting on his administration.