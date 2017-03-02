Jewish Ex-Breitbart Employee: Steve Bannon Not a Racist or Anti-Semite

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a Los Angeles Times op-ed, former Breitbart reporter Jeffrey Scott Shapiro debunks the left’s continued smear campaign against President Trump’s chief strategist and former Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon.

Shapiro characterizes the charges of racism and anti-Semitism leveled at Bannon as “weapons in a battle against a legitimate point of view about the direction of the nation. They are meant to chill free speech, and as such their real target is the Constitution of the United States.”

From Shapiro’s op-ed in the Los Angeles Times:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) called White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon “a stone cold racist and a white supremacist sympathizer” in an interview on MSNBC. Steven Goldstein, executive director for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect wants the president to fire Bannon because he is a “notorious anti-Semite.”

As a Jewish American who worked with Bannon at Breitbart News, I am certain these characterizations are false. They are the leading edge of a distortion campaign that mislabels Bannon as virulently prejudiced, anti-immigrant and a cultural fascist.

In the six years I have known Bannon, I have never heard him make a single racist or anti-Semitic comment.

Since the election, the far left has engaged in a vicious crusade against Bannon in an effort to discredit President Trump. Banners adorn Manhattan buildings, demanding that Congress “Impeach Bannon.” The Chicago Tribune recently opined the president should banish his advisor.

