VP Pence Demands AP Apologize for Publishing, Refusing to Take Down Wife’s Active Personal Email Address

Saturday evening Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter demanding an apology from the Associated Press for not only publishing his wife, the second lady’s, personal and active email address, but for then refusing to take it down when asked.

Pence blasted the AP for publishing Karen Pence’s private email address. He announced on Twitter that the press outlet did so on Friday night, accusing the AP of “violating her privacy and our security…”

Last night the @AP published my wife's private email address, violating her privacy and our security… — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 4, 2017

In a second Tweet Pence published a letter to the AP in which Counsel to the Vice President Mark Paoletta detailed communications from the Vice President’s Press Secretary to the reporter responsible for the story, as well as the Indianapolis AP Bureau, requesting the email address be taken down, but was refused. The letter was addressed to AP President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Pruitt. In his Tweet, Pence stated that the AP refused to take down the email address. Pence demanded an apology.

When we requested they take it down, they refused. The @AP owes my wife an apology. pic.twitter.com/LdMmnewnWF — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 4, 2017

According to the letter from Paoletta, “The publication of Mrs. Pence’s active private email address to millions of your readers has subjected her to vitriolic and malicious emails and raised serious security concerns.”

A March 3 AP story listing the stated “private accounts” of Mike and Karen Pence was still active and not redacted at the time of this report.

