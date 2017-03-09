Anonymous Donor Gives $1 Million to the New York Times to Fund Student Subscriptions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An anonymous donor gave $1 million to the New York Times to fund subscriptions for public school students.

The paper’s “sponsor a subscription program” has received more than 15,500 donations and gave 1.3 million students access to the Times’s website, the newspaper said in a statement Thursday.

The Times plans to use this new influx of donations to expand the program to provide a series of educational webinars on subjects ranging from news literacy to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump has continuously railed against the Times for what he says is “fake news,” describing the newspaper as “the enemy of the American people.”

In an exclusive White House interview with Breitbart News from February, Trump said the “intent” of the New York Times is “so evil and bad.”

“If you read the New York Times, if you read the New York Times, it’s—the intent is so evil and so bad,” President Trump said in the interview. “The stories are wrong in many cases, but it’s the overall intent. Look at that paper over the last two years. In fact, they had to write a letter of essentially apology to their subscribers because they got the election so wrong.”

The Times recently released an ad campaign called “The Truth” that aired during the Academy Awards in February. It was their first ad campaign in a decade.