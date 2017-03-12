NYT Executive Editor: Washington Post Slogan Sounds Like ‘Next Batman Movie’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The New York Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet joked about The Washington Post’s new slogan Sunday, according to Advertising Age.

“I love our competition with the Washington Post. I think it’s great. But I think their slogan — Marty Baron please forgive me for saying this — sounds like the next Batman movie,” he said at the South by Southwest conference.

The Washington Post introduced a new slogan this year titled, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The slogan appears on the paper’s website, the front page of the print edition, and on other platforms.

“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year,” Post spokeswoman Kris Coratti said.

Other members of the press have poked fun of the new slogan since its unveiling.

Its competition, The New York Times, also came out with a new marketing campaign called “The Truth” during the Academy Awards.