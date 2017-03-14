Skip to content

Epic Fail: Rachel Maddow Mocked After Dragging Out Trump Tax ‘Scoop’

by Ben Kew14 Mar 20170

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was widely mocked on social media Tuesday night after drawing out the revelations in what she announced as an “exclusive story” regarding Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Instead of getting right to her big scoop about a 2005 Trump tax return she obtained, Maddow opened her show with a rambling 20-minute rant outlining her often tangential theories regarding Trump’s connections to Russia.

Maddow did not unveil the relevant tax documents until 23 minutes into the show, revealing that Donald Trump had made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

In fact, Maddow took so long to get to the point, that the Trump White House scooped her:

Social media lit up with mockery for Maddow’s rambling anti-climactic monologue. The harshest criticism came from Maddow’s own colleagues in the media:

CNN Political Reporter Maeve Reston described Maddow’s exclusive as a “good story for Trump.” Fox News’ Katie Pavlich speculated that the Trump White House planted the story “to make the issue look ridiculous.”

Even leftwing actress Mia Farrow mocked Maddow for her ranting, pointing out that it was 9:19 and nothing had been revealed.

Slate senior editor Sam Adams suggested Maddow’s performance could be turned into a 10-episode Netflix series.

Eric Stangel claimed he could fill out his own taxes in less time than it took Maddow to get to the story.

Other’s suggested that Maddow’s ‘scoop’ was somewhat disappointing.

Most of America felt like this.

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the White House responded in a statement, adding that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


