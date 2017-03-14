Epic Fail: Rachel Maddow Mocked After Dragging Out Trump Tax ‘Scoop’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was widely mocked on social media Tuesday night after drawing out the revelations in what she announced as an “exclusive story” regarding Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Instead of getting right to her big scoop about a 2005 Trump tax return she obtained, Maddow opened her show with a rambling 20-minute rant outlining her often tangential theories regarding Trump’s connections to Russia.

Maddow did not unveil the relevant tax documents until 23 minutes into the show, revealing that Donald Trump had made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

In fact, Maddow took so long to get to the point, that the Trump White House scooped her:

White House releases Trump tax info ahead of MSNBC report, says he paid $38M in 2005 https://t.co/8TtPu4eCA6 pic.twitter.com/qjyl4p6dPM — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2017

So @maddow took so long to get to the news that @realDonaldTrump scooped her. https://t.co/yTwpBHianm — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 15, 2017

Social media lit up with mockery for Maddow’s rambling anti-climactic monologue. The harshest criticism came from Maddow’s own colleagues in the media:

Maddow really is the long lost daughter of Glenn Beck circa 2010 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 15, 2017

Maddow is going to show us the tax return at 9:57, isn't she? — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 15, 2017

It's 9:08. And we are talking about yachts being parked next to one another. — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) March 15, 2017

This is like watching a super hyped prize fight and the first few rounds are Zzzzzzz. — Bob Cusack (@BobCusack) March 15, 2017

I think Maddow's staff lost the tax return. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 15, 2017

if Giraldo shows up to open the folder containing the tax return, I will stand and applaud. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 15, 2017

Is she going to start connecting these points with yarn and newspaper clippings on the wall? — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 15, 2017

At this point I'm low-key rooting for someone to scoop her on this and tweet out the tax returns before she show them — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) March 15, 2017

Maddow's burying of the lede has actually become a bigger story than the scoop itself. Peak absurdity. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) March 15, 2017

CNN Political Reporter Maeve Reston described Maddow’s exclusive as a “good story for Trump.” Fox News’ Katie Pavlich speculated that the Trump White House planted the story “to make the issue look ridiculous.”

So what we've learned so far from @MSNBC is that @realDonaldTrump paid a hefty sum in taxes in 2005. This seems like a good story for Trump. — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) March 15, 2017

My bet: Someone at the White House put this portion of a single tax return in this guy's mailbox as a way to make the issue look ridiculous — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 15, 2017

Even leftwing actress Mia Farrow mocked Maddow for her ranting, pointing out that it was 9:19 and nothing had been revealed.

It's 9:19 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 15, 2017

if you have news, Rachel, please tell us. soon. I'm not young. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) March 15, 2017

According to a poll I just took of my congressional district, 100% of my constituents want Rachel Maddow to show us the tax return now. — Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 15, 2017

It’s almost like @maddow called @RyanSeacrest for tips on teasing this story out — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 15, 2017

What is the left's version of black helicopters? — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 15, 2017

Quick update on Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax return report pic.twitter.com/zLJjSBLL0a — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 15, 2017

Why won't Rachel Maddow release Donald Trump's tax returns? What's she hiding? — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 15, 2017

SNL better do a spoof on this — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 15, 2017

Slate senior editor Sam Adams suggested Maddow’s performance could be turned into a 10-episode Netflix series.

Rachel Maddow announces she will release Donald Trump’s tax returns as a 10-episode Netflix series. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) March 15, 2017

Eric Stangel claimed he could fill out his own taxes in less time than it took Maddow to get to the story.

It takes less time to fill out your taxes than for Rachael Maddow to get to what's in Trump's taxes — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 15, 2017

Other’s suggested that Maddow’s ‘scoop’ was somewhat disappointing.

Without any self-awareness, Rachel Maddow holds up two pages and shrugs "this is all we've got." — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) March 15, 2017

Most of America felt like this.

Everyone watching @maddow right now expecting actual news. pic.twitter.com/1pMsHA1Ghy — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) March 15, 2017

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the White House responded in a statement, adding that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.”

