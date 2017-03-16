Report: Maddow’s Trump Tax Scoop Sparks Battle Between NBC, MSNBC Bosses

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chief news executives at MSNBC and its parent company NBC reportedly went to war this week over Rachel Maddow’s much-hyped big tease of “Trump’s tax returns.“

The alleged behind-the-scenes feud was spurred by Maddow’s decision to go live with her “scoop” while leaving higher-ups at NBC in the dark, Page Six reports.

“[MSNBC] announced it on Twitter, and [NBC] found out when [the general public] did,” a source reportedly said.

“[MSNBC president] Phil Griffin was trying to undermine [NBC News president] Noah Oppenheim,” the source reportedly added. “There was never a conversation. They overplayed their hand in a huge way.”

While an NBC representative said there’s no beef between the network heads, MSNBC’s Griffin made a not-so-subtle statement of superiority as it relates to how Oppenheim got started at NBC.

“They’ve been friends for 20 years — ever since Phil hired Noah straight out of college to work on Hardball,” the NBC rep said. “They’re super tight.”

Despite the massive buildup, Maddow’s report was one long-winded conspiracy theory-filled presentation that ultimately regurgitated what the Trump White House had already revealed — that the President paid the IRS $38 million in taxes in 2005.

