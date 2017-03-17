Professional Journalists Freak Out over President Trump’s Retweets

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Some in the media had a collective freak-out on Twitter Friday morning over President Trump’s early morning retweets, which included a link to a Breitbart News article, a Fox & Friends video, and a tweet from the popular pro-Trump web personalities Diamond and Silk.

James Cook of Business Insider U.K. is all wow, just wow:

Donald Trump retweeting Diamond and Silk at 5.40am is new levels pic.twitter.com/h3eMVQsOwR — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) March 17, 2017

Kyle Griffin of MSNBC seemed to take issue with Trump’s retweet of a two-day old Fox News Fox & Friends video.

Trump is retweeting 2-day old Fox News alerts about U.S. national security issues. pic.twitter.com/2w3Sm1vOrZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2017

And the list of media types reacting goes on.

Donald Trump just retweeted this (POTUS is awake): pic.twitter.com/oacYKpzjf7 — Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) March 17, 2017

And on …

This is Donald Trump's latest retweet. It's… interesting. pic.twitter.com/pghrQyOS28 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2017

Well, you get the picture…

@craignewman it matters that all this guy consumes is Fox and Breitbart — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) March 17, 2017

The @BreitbartNews "Major Impact" post @realDonaldTrump just RT'd is 7 days old. It first highlights his now-on-hold revised travel ban. — Ben Swasey (@benswasey) March 17, 2017

Another presidential retweet this fine Irish morning. pic.twitter.com/5uaAK4t38h — Craig Newman (@craignewman) March 17, 2017

Oh my God, he's actually citing Breitbart – arguably more unreliable than the facts he devises from his mind 😂 https://t.co/fdqAUUDTv4 — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 17, 2017

The president just retweeted this. https://t.co/wxTL1VezsK — Justin Prochaska (@JustinRPro) March 17, 2017

Even a French journalist felt compelled to weigh in:

#Trump est en train de retweeter Breitbart, site de fake news. Attention danger! Alternative facts possibles! pic.twitter.com/yY7q6r3hKU — Cédric Faiche (@cedricfaiche) March 17, 2017

CNN even assigned some poor reporter to cover the Commander-in-Chief’s selections of other people’s tweets. CNNMoney “Senior Writer” Chris Isidore appears to have drawn the short straw:

The Trump administration may have been forced to apologize to the U.K. for quoting a Fox News report. But that hasn’t stopped President Trump from retweeting more Fox reports Friday morning. The tweets, which cover everything from jobs to health care to terrorist threats, come the day after the Trump White House got into hot water with a key U.S. ally for quoting a Fox contributor.

Stop the presses, as they say.