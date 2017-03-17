Skip to content

Professional Journalists Freak Out over President Trump’s Retweets

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl17 Mar 2017Washington, DC0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Some in the media had a collective freak-out on Twitter Friday morning over President Trump’s early morning retweets, which included a link to a Breitbart News article, a Fox & Friends video, and a tweet from the popular pro-Trump web personalities Diamond and Silk.

James Cook of Business Insider U.K. is all wow, just wow:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kyle Griffin of MSNBC seemed to take issue with Trump’s retweet of a two-day old Fox News Fox & Friends video.

And the list of media types reacting goes on.

And on …

Well, you get the picture…

Even a French journalist felt compelled to weigh in:

CNN even assigned some poor reporter to cover the Commander-in-Chief’s selections of other people’s tweets. CNNMoney “Senior Writer” Chris Isidore appears to have drawn the short straw:

The Trump administration may have been forced to apologize to the U.K. for quoting a Fox News report. But that hasn’t stopped President Trump from retweeting more Fox reports Friday morning.

The tweets, which cover everything from jobs to health care to terrorist threats, come the day after the Trump White House got into hot water with a key U.S. ally for quoting a Fox contributor.

Stop the presses, as they say.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.