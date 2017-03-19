Exclusive—Ann Coulter: ‘As Long As We Live in a Country Where Liberals Are Going to Violently Attack Anyone Who Disagrees with Them, What Is the Point of Polling?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Polls are not accurate quantifiers of public opinion when leftists savagely attack voters for supporting President Donald Trump, New York Times-bestselling author Ann Coulter told Breitbart News on Sunday.

CNN had unveiled a push poll on Friday claiming voters support amnesty for illegal aliens and oppose President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law in a blatant attempt to warp public opinion. One of the poll’s “findings” showed allegedly 90 percent want to give illegal aliens citizenship if they agree to hypothetical requirements.

“I only read through the first 3 or 4 poll questions and noticed that the percentage of poll respondents opposed to enforcing our immigration laws has SKYROCKETED in the last year,” Coulter said. “In that same time period, the hysteria and violence on the left has reached epic proportions.”

“We just had a presidential election where the polls were useless because poll respondents were afraid to admit—even to computerized telephone polls!—that they were voting for Trump,” she continued.

In a poll surveying 1,025 adults from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4 (margin of error plus or minus three percentage points), CNN/ORC pollsters asked which of three options should be the government’s top priority: 1) “Deporting immigrants already in the U.S. illegally,” 2) “Developing a plan to stop immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally,” or 3) “Developing a plan to allow those in the U.S. illegally who have jobs to become legal residents.” Sixty percent chose amnesty, while 26 percent said the government should work to halt illegal immigration, and 13 percent said the government should deport all illegals.

In a ham-handed attempt to manipulate public opinion, pollsters asked: “Do you think the government should attempt to deport all people currently living in the country illegally or should the government not attempt to do that?”

Given the choice of rounding up tens of millions of illegals at gunpoint and loading them into the back of black SUVs heading to the Mexican border or not, 71 percent said they would not like the government to do that. (Twenty-seven percent are open to the idea after years of violent mayhem and suppressed wages.) CNN used this false dichotomy to blast the headline: “CNN/ORC poll: Americans break with Trump on immigration policy.”

But no one will honestly answer pollsters as long as leftists are pepper-spraying, beating, egging, and terrorizing anyone open to the idea of enforcing immigration laws, Coulter told Breitbart News.

“As long as we live in a country where liberals are going to violently attack anyone who disagrees with them, what is the point of polling?” Coulter asked. “The left’s recent eruptions of rage, lies and fascistic violence has resulted in a populace where no one wants to upset the little darlings. We may as well admit that in the current environment, public policy polls are useless.”

“The big announcement of the meaningless results are intended to make people think they must be nuts if they disagree with La Raza (‘the race!’) and the NYT editorial page. Which is weird, since DONALD TRUMP WAS JUST ELECTED PRESIDENT,” she said.

Indeed, the open borders lobby and its media allies seized on the poll and began spreading CNN’s headline on Twitter:

While one side of the debate is quite literally beaten into submission and silence, the other side pretends they have won. Coulter said that the Left explodes with violence as soon as the slightest limits on immigration are proposed:

Who could have imagined that a temporary travel ban on poverty-stricken, non-English-speaking, welfare-needing immigrants from 7 TERRORIST-PRODUCING countries would incite liberals to engage in nationwide protests — and then celebrate when courts intervene to continue the flow of poverty-stricken, non-English-speaking, welfare-needing immigrants from 7 TERRORIST-PRODUCING countries. Apparently the only answer that won’t get you punched or your business burnt down is: YES PLEASE DESTROY AMERICA ASAP! I ALWAYS WANTED TO LIVE IN GUADALAJARA — AND ALSO UNDER SHARIA LAW! DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH!

“And yes, the [CNN poll] Qs are silly, but still, the recent alleged change in public opinion, and the complete failure of polls having anything to do with Trump, is even more striking,” she said.