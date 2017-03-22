Chelsea Clinton to Receive ‘Lifetime Impact Award’ from Variety Magazine

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chelsea Clinton will receive a “Lifetime Impact Award” as one of Variety magazine’s Lifetime Impact Honorees for humanitarian work.

Variety magazine and the Lifetime television network will honor Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, along with five other women April 18 at its annual “Women in Power” luncheon at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan, the Hill reported.

“At the heart of New York City is a vibrant community of strong women in entertainment, media, and politics whose commitment to philanthropy is inspirational,” said Michelle Sobrino Stearns, Group Publisher/Chief Revenue Officer of Variety, in a statement released Monday. “We are delighted to be celebrating these women along with the women profiled in our annual New York Women’s Impact List with our partners at Lifetime.”

The other women being recognized at the event include CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, actresses Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, and Audra McDonald, as well as media executive Shari Redstone.

Clinton will be honored “for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits,” according to Variety.

Event organizers say more than 400 “entertainment and media insiders” are expected to attend.

Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer will host the event.

The luncheon will take place just days after the Clinton Global Initiative is expected to shut down. While Clinton has stoked speculation that she will run for public office for a House or Senate seat, she has not announced a run, and sources close to her say she is not running for office.