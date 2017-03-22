SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It sounds like the Deep State is getting nervous. Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Andrew Restuccia report that some federal bureaucrats are “panicked” by articles in Breitbart News and other conservative sites shining a light on Obama administration holdovers.

From Politico:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative news outlets, including one with links to a top White House official, are singling out individual career government employees for criticism, suggesting in articles that certain staffers will not be sufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump by virtue of their work under former President Barack Obama.

The articles — which have appeared in Breitbart News, the Conservative Review and other outlets — have alarmed veteran officials in both parties as well as current executive branch staffers. They say the stories are adding to tensions between career staffers and political appointees as they begin to implement Trump’s agenda, and they worry that the stories could inspire Trump to try purging federal agencies of perceived enemies.

The claims posted on the conservative sites include allegations of anti-Israel and pro-Iran bias against staffers at institutions such as the State Department and the National Security Council. Breitbart News, whose former executive chairman Steve Bannon is now Trump’s chief strategist, has even published lists of workers that the president should fire.

Read the rest here.