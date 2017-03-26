New York Times: Rockville Rape Went ‘Virtually Uncovered’ on CNN, MSNBC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A New York Times article pointed out that an alleged rape in Maryland went “virtually uncovered” on CNN, MSNBC, and most other networks, while Fox News devoted a considerable amount of time covering the incident.

The two alleged rapists, ages 17 and 18, enrolled as freshmen at a public high school in Rockville, Maryland, after federal immigration authorities detained and later released them even though they were in the country illegally, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The suspects allegedly forced a girl to perform oral sex on them in a bathroom stall while they raped and sodomized her, despite her crying out in pain, begging them to stop, police said.

Police investigating the incident found blood and DNA at the scene of the crime, Fox DC reported.

Left-leaning television networks left their viewers uninformed about the rape case, according to the Times.

Times writers John Koblin and Nick Corasanti said that, unlike the other networks, Fox News gave “considerable time” to what they called “a rape case in Maryland.”

They added that “viewers would not have heard” about the Rockville rape” if they had turned to CNN or MSNBC,” where the case was “virtually uncovered” on those networks.

The Times also said that Fox News was accurate in criticizing the other networks for not covering the issue, according to an in-story “fact-check” by the paper.

Even though the story was ignored by most networks, the alleged rape has generated national outrage.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the alleged rape by illegal immigrants is one of the reasons why President Trump is so “passionate” about cracking down on illegal immigration.

“This is a tragic event, and it is horrendous, and horrible, and disgusting what this young woman in Rockville went through. I can’t possibly imagine,” Spicer said at the White House on Tuesday.