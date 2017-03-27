60 Minutes: Mostly ‘Affluent and College Educated’ Liberals Fall for Fake News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Curtis Houck at NewsBusters notes that 60 Minutes’ Sunday report, “How Fake News Becomes a Popular, Trending Topic,” admits that the audience for “fake news” tailored to the left is mostly “affluent and college educated.”

From NewsBusters:

[G]uest and “internet advertising firm” CEO Jeff Green dropped this admission that both he and Pelley seemed befuddled by:

JEFF GREEN: So the first thing that we found out is that it is definitely a phenomenon that affects both sides. PELLEY: Liberals and conservatives? GREEN: Yes. There is no question they’re both affected.

There was yet another surprise in store for these hardcore liberals. After citing a case of left-wing fake news about Congress “plotting to overthrow President Trump,” Green revealed that “fake news readers on the left were more likely to be affluent and college educated.” At the other end, “right-leaning fake news overwhelmingly attracted readers in their 40s and 50s.”

Green admitted that this “shocked me,” and Pelley had a similarly flabbergasted look. Green added that he “thought the same way that many Americans perhaps think is that fake news was a phenomenon that only tricked the uneducated,” but, alas, “not true — just not — the data shows it’s just not true.”

