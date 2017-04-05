Roger Stone: Jared Kushner Leaking Anti-Bannon Stories to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

Gideon Resnick reports in The Daily Beast:

During a segment on InfoWars today, Roger Stone, who was previously an adviser during the early months of President Trump’s campaign, claimed to host Alex Jones that Trump’s own son-in-law Jared Kushner was leaking information to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

“Jared Kushner, perhaps the one presidential aide who cannot be fired, is now in regular text message communications with Joe Scarborough,” Stone claimed. “Many of the anti-Steve Bannon stories that you see, the themes that you see on Morning Joe, are being dictated by Kushner. And while Mr. Kushner’s plate is very full with Middle Eastern peace and the China visit, and so on, in this case I think he is disserving the president.”

…

“There is no question now that sources tell me that the president’s son-in-law enjoys a very lively text exchange with Joe Scarborough,” Stone continued. “Joe Scarborough is no friend of the president, he revels in passing fake news. He himself has more scandals than you can shake a stick at.”