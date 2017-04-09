NBC Cites Fraudulent Holocaust Organization in Smear on Gorka

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News launched the latest in a series of failed attempts to link Dr. Sebastian Gorka — the philosemitic, pro-Israel deputy foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump — to the neo-Nazi far-right on Saturday.

As with all such previous attempts, NBC found nothing to prove any extremist ideas or views on the part of Dr. Gorka. And as with all such previous slanders, NBC relied on fraud — this time, in the form of the phony “Anne Frank Center.”

The full name of the bogus front organization is the “Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect” — an ironic title, given that it is a full-throated Democratic Party attack machine that shows no respect for anyone else whatsover.

The self-described “civil rights activist” who leads it, Steven Goldstein, is an LGBT activist who has beclowned himself on cable news over the past few months in his efforts to tarnish President Trump as the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

Breitbart Jerusalem editor Aaron Klein exposed Goldstein and his organization in February. Goldstein is no Holocaust expert: he is merely an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter who found a ready audience for his political schtick among a gullible press corps eager for ammunition in their war against the White House. He has no qualms about exploiting the name and memory of Anne Frank for his purely partisan purposes. It is Holocaust desecration, if not outright denial.

Among many embarrassing moments for Goldstein and the Anne Frank Center, none was worse than last month’s revelation that the barrage of antisemitic bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers had been carried out by a black liberal journalist and a Jewish teenager in Israel. Rather than apologize for vomiting forth false accusations of hatred against the White House, Goldstein, reacting to the news, still managed to blame the Trump administration.

And yet it is the Anne Frank Center to which NBC News, lacking any other proof for its baseless claims, turned for help in condemning Gorka.

Goldstein’s operation did not disappoint: “How many ducks in the Trump White House must walk, talk and quack Anti-Semitically before our country wakes up and sees the greater problem?” the Center said in a statement to NBC. Never mind that all such accusations are entirely without merit: Goldstein & Co. repeat the lies.

The rest of the NBC News report was devoted to collecting statements from Hungarian villagers who claim to recall Gorka’s father’s membership in, and Gorka’s sympathy for, a version of the Vitezi Rend order that was anticommunist and had nothing to do with the Second World War organization of the same name.

NBC News was forced to admit that after sending investigative journalists halfway around the world, it was “unable to confirm” Gorka’s membership.

Cue the Anne Frank Center, there to add its emotive name and bilious innuendo to the heap of false accusations.

Yet as Bruce Abramson and Jeff Ballabon noted at the Jerusalem Post last month, the Gorka family protected Jews during the Second World War. Gorka senior went on to fight Soviet communism — which, notably, suppressed the Jewish faith and encouraged anti-Israel fanaticism. For that, he was awarded, in exile, the Vitezi Rend medal his son wore in tribute.

Dr. Gorka, a former Breitbart News editor, worked for this company for years — under the management of Jews, alongside many Jewish colleagues, and with favorable views toward the Jewish community and the Jewish state. It is clear that liberal media outlets like NBC and left-wing fronts like the bogus “Anne Frank Center” are just attacking him as a way to undermine Trump.

Their partisanship is obvious; they could, at least, make the fraud a little less obvious.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.