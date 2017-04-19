Bill O’Reilly Out at Fox, Lineup Shaken Up

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Long-running Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox News after persistent sexual harassment claims, and the evening lineup is set to see a shakeup.

The network has faced ongoing issues with sexual harassment claims and loss of prominent personalities. Such allegations drove Roger Ailes from the company. Fox News has since settled with former network personality Gretchen Carlson, who sued the company, citing harassment from Ailes. Carlson’s settlement was for $20 million, and Fox News issued a public apology to Carlson.

A fairly new addition to the evening lineup, Tucker Carlson will slide into the 8 p.m. time slot in place of O’Reilly. Fox News sources confirmed to Breitbart News the changes, including moving The Five program from 5 p.m. to the 9 p.m. time slot that Tucker Carlson is leaving. Eric Bolling, a regular presence on The Five, will take the 5 p.m. slot. Martha MacCallum, who has been hosting a seasonal special called The First 100 Days, is expected to continue at 7 p.m.

According to Fox News, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations,” parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement, “the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

Fox News itself reported:

The climate shifted dramatically after The New York Times reported on April 1 that O’Reilly or Fox had paid $13 million to settle five cases against him alleging sexual or other harassment. More than 50 advertisers withdrew from his prime-time show, and 21st Century Fox asked a law firm to investigate a complaint from a woman who said O’Reilly dropped efforts to make her a contributor in 2013 after she turned down his invitation to visit his hotel room.

The network also lost Greta Van Susteren in 2016 and Megyn Kelly in January of this year. Van Susteren is said to have exercised an exit clause in her contract that applied in the event that Ailes was no longer chairman of the network. She has since joined MSNBC.

Kelly exited Fox News for a position with NBC News. The New York Times reported that O’Reilly’s behavior factored in to Kelly’s exit.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.