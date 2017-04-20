Breitbart’s Marlow: O’Reilly Ouster ‘Pyrrhic Victory’ for Totalitarian Left

From the Los Angeles Times:

Some see the O’Reilly drama as a partisan attack from activists who care little about the victims of sexual harassment.

“The motives are deeply political,” said Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief at Breitbart News, the conservative, pro-Trump website. He said the advertiser boycott of “The O’Reilly Factor” — which saw numerous advertisers jump ship after the sexual allegations were made public — represents the creeping influence of corporate executives over what goes on in newsrooms around the country.

“It’s creating an America where corporations decide what can and can’t be said, and I don’t like the idea where the corporations have so much control,” Marlow said. “Corporations are under pressure to pull advertising from anyone who is right of center — it’s an attack on free speech.”

…

“Fox’s prime-time lineup is actually becoming more pro-Trump,” said Marlow. “So the left is getting a Pyrrhic victory.”