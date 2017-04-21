The Hill: America’s Biggest Enemy Is Steve Bannon, Not North Korea or Iran

From The Hill:

Bannon reportedly works 18-hour days behind the scenes to promote a far-right, extremist, white nationalist agenda. He is still officially Trump’s “chief strategic adviser,” backed by insiders like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, mega-donors like Rebekah Mercer, and many alt-right leaders (who have made personal and political threats to take Trump down if he fires Bannon).

…

Despite his failures and recent demotion, Bannon remains determined to transform America and the world in his image. Bannon is smart — some say brilliant — and will learn from failure, avoid making the same mistakes and adjust his tactics. In doing so, he will become even more dangerous. He could become perhaps even more dangerous to America in the long run than external enemies like North Korea, Iran or Russia.

Trump’s oath to defend the Constitution requires that he fire Steve Bannon immediately, no matter the political consequences and backlash among the hate-right.