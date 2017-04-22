Trump to Hold Rally in Pennsylvania Night of White House Correspondents’ Dinner

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump announced Saturday afternoon that he will be holding a rally that happens to be the same night as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The announcement comes after Trump made the decision to skip the annual dinner in February, breaking with the tradition presidents in recent years have set by attending the event.

The rally will be held April 29 in Harrisburg, the same day as Trump marks the 100th day of his presidency, Politico reported.

A senior White House official said the decision to hold the rally that day had more to do with how Trump planned to spend the hours of the 100th day than the correspondents’ dinner.

“The media is trying to make this about them when — respectfully it has nothing to do with you guys,” said the official. “It’s about focusing on the people.”

No White House staff will attend the dinner either as a show of solidarity with Trump, and outlets such as Vanity Fair, TIME, People, Bloomberg, and the New Yorker have canceled their parties.

Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will headline the event in Trump’s place to present journalism awards.