Bill O’Reilly Sets Return with ‘No Spin News’ Podcast

Bill O’Reilly will return to the airwaves six days after his departure from Fox News with a new podcast episode set to air Monday on his website.

O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” will air Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern, according to a promotional graphic posted to his website Sunday.

The episode will mark a return for the popular news host just six days after his departure from Fox News, where he hosted the perennially top-rated O’Reilly Factor for two decades.

O’Reilly exited last week after an investigation into five sexual harassment allegations leveled against him during his tenure at the network.

In a statement after his departure, O’Reilly called the allegations against him “completely unfounded.”

O’Reilly’s podcast will be made available to those with a premium subscription to his website. A subscription costs $49.95 per year, or $4.95 per month.

The final episode of the retitled The Factor aired Friday night, with longtime Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld filling in for O’Reilly.

Current Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to take over O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. ET time slot beginning Monday, April 24. Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is set to be among Carlson’s first guests on the program.

