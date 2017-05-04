Former Jared Kushner Staff Plan to Create ‘Breitbart of the Left’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former employees of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at the now ceased New York Observer are planning to create a “Breitbart of the left,” according to a report from BuzzFeed.

Elizabeth Spiers, the former editor in chief of the newspaper and founding editor of the left-wing blog Gawker, is currently fundraising for the new media venture with the help of media researcher Peter Feld, according to sources close to BuzzFeed.

In a column for the Washington Post in March, Spiers criticized Kushner’s role in government, arguing he had an overinflated sense of his own success.

“When I worked for him, I didn’t think he had a realistic view of his own capabilities since, like his father-in-law, he seemed to view his wealth and its concomitant accoutrements as rewards for his personal success in business, and not something he would have had in any case,” Spiers wrote.

During the Republican primaries, Kushner’s paper endorsed Donald Trump, arguing that he would provide “millions of disillusioned Americans a renewed sense of purpose and opportunity.”

