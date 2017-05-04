MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski recently became engaged, the couple revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The pair has been the subject of much romantic speculation over their close relationship on ‘Morning Joe,’ a show they have hosted together for over 10 years.

Scarborough, a former Republican Congressman from Florida, divorced his wife in 2013, while Brzezinski, the daughter of President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, separated from her former husband Jim Hoffer as recently as 2016.

Despite widespread rumors over their relationship, the couple had consistently denied the claims. Yet earlier this year, Scarborough was quoted as saying that as well as having “crackling on-air chemistry, [we have] crackling off-air chemistry, too,”

The couple also revealed that Donald Trump offered to officiate the couple’s wedding, adding that they could host the ceremony at either the White House or Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

In the interview, the pair claim that having revealed their engagement, Jared Kushner said: “Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you.”

“Why would you marry them? They could have the president of the United States marry them,” Trump responded.

However, Brzezinski rejected the idea of having her marriage hosted by the President. “The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place. If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about,” Brzezinski said. “The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just … no. No, no, no, no, no.”

