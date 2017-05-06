Newsweek Writer Kurt Eichenwald Hopes GOP Family Members ‘Lose Insurance,’ Get ‘Tortured,’ and ‘Die’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kurt Eichenwald, a senior writer for Newsweek, took to Twitter Friday and wished that Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act see a family member suffer from a serious illness, lose their health insurance, and die.

“As one w/ preexisting condition: I hope every GOPr who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get a long term condition, lose insurance, & die,” Eichenwald said in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

After being confronted by Twitter users, Eichenwald doubled down and insisted that Republican lawmakers’ family members be “tortured.”

“Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, I’m dead. I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain in their own families,” Eichenwald tweeted. “Because I want them to be tortured. GOPr only gain empathy when they are touched by the consequences, never before,” he continued.

Eichenwald issued a statement to the Daily Caller over his remarks hoping for the death of Republican lawmakers’ families:

Asked @kurteichenwald for comment on his tweets wishing death upon Republicans' family members. He sent me this: pic.twitter.com/mrnHctG5zv — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 6, 2017

Eichenwald, who claims to be a contributing editor for Vanity Fair and an MSNBC contributor, made headlines earlier this year after a Maryland man was arrested by federal agents and charged with cyberstalking. The man had sent a tweet to Eichenwald allegedly intended to induce a seizure, investigators said.

Eichenwald, a Pulitzer Prize-winner, has advocated for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

