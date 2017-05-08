Glenn Beck Moved from SiriusXM’s Conservative Patriot Channel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Radio talker Glenn Beck has been moved from SiriusXM’s conservative talk radio channel.

Starting this week, conservative host David Webb is replacing the Glenn Beck Program in the 9am to noon Eastern time slot on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125.

Beck’s program can now be heard from 9am to noon on SiriusXM’s Channel 132, which until recently covered traffic and weather in the Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. areas.

In addition to Beck’s show, Channel 132 now features The Dave Ramsey Show weekly from noon to 5pm.

Beck’s relationship with the satellite station hit a rocky patch in May 2016 when SiriusXM suspended his show for one week in response to a controversial interview Beck conducted with author Brad Thor, in which Thor made comments that some critics interpreted as suggesting or at least implying the need to assassinate then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump if he were elected and overstepped his Constitutional bounds as president. In their statement last May announcing Beck’s suspension, SiriusXM stated that they would be “evaluating [the Glenn Beck Program’s] place in our lineup going forward.”

Breitbart News’ weekly radio program, Breitbart News Daily, is broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6am to 9am Eastern.