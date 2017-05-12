Data: Comey Firing Not Capturing Americans’ Attention — Only Journalists’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey did not create the social media firestorm Democrats and the mainstream media hoped it would, according to data from SocialFlow.

An evaluation by the social media research company found that Facebook postings pertaining to Comey’s firing reached an average of 37,000 users, well below that of other moments in the Trump presidency.

Meanwhile, other events such as the passing of the American Healthcare Act created an average of 112,000 impressions, while Donald Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven terror prone countries had an average reach of 108,000.

Even Rachel Maddow’s partial release of Trump’s tax returns generated an average of 43,000, well above that of Comey’s firing.

The mainstream media and Democrats reacted with shock and condemnation of the decision, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi decrying it as “raising the ghosts of some of the worst Executive Branch abuses” and the New York Times arguing it is “potentially one of the biggest political scandals in history.”

However, following Comey’s decision to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server last October, Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders called on Comey to resign.

In an interview with NBC News, Donald Trump blamed Comey’s poor management of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, as well as his failure to deal effectively with investigations into unproven ties between his campaign and Russian agents as the main reasons behind his decision.

