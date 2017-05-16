Silence from Establishment Media over Seth Rich WikiLeaks Report

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing media outlets including the New York Times and CNN have so far failed to cover a FOX News report revealing that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich had been in contact with Wikileaks.

On Tuesday morning, FOX News reported that Rich, who was murdered in Washington D.C. last July, sent 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments to deceased investigative reporter Gavin MacFayden, a man with close links to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” an investigative source told FOX. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”

On July 22 last year, the WikiLeaks published emails implicating the DNC in attempting to derail Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

If proven, the report has the potential to be one of the biggest cover-ups in American political history, dispelling the widespread claim that the Russians were behind hacks on the DNC.

However, there has been silence from nearly all the establishment media outlets, including the New York Times, ABC, CNN and the BBC, who have refused to cover the story.

Instead, the outlets have been focusing on an unproven claim made by the Washington Post that Donald Trump had shared some “highly classified information” with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S., despite it being legal to do so.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Meanwhile, the Washington Post published an article mocking conservatives for focusing on the FOX News report rather than their own story.

Some of the few outlets to report on the story include the Washington Times, Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com