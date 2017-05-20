Anderson Cooper Sorry for ‘Crude’ Donald Trump Remark to Jeffrey Lord

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper says he regrets making a “crude” and “unprofessional” remark about President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Lord live on-air Friday during a segment on AC360.

Lord, a CNN political commentator, and Cooper were debating a dubious New York Times story that claimed, based on anonymous sources, that Trump reportedly told Russian officials that former FBI Director James Comey is a “nut job.”

“I don’t care what he says to the Russians; he’s the President of the United States,” Lord told Cooper.

Cooper crudely replied, “If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend”:

Cooper’s remarks, made live on-air, quickly caused controversy on social media.

Actor James Woods said Cooper’s comments marked “a new low for #CNN”:

Cooper quickly issued an on-air apology for his remarks and released a short statement on Twitter, apologizing for what he had said.

“I regret the crude sentence I spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air,” the CNN host tweeted. “It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.”

Lord, for his part, humbly accepted Cooper’s apology.

“@andersoncooper is my colleague and a friend for whom I have the highest professional and personal regard. Message America? It’s ok 2 laugh!” Lord wrote on Twitter.

The incident comes about a week after many media outlets and pundits accused Cooper of rolling his eyes at Trump senior strategist Kellyanne Conway while the two were debating Comey’s firing on CNN:

