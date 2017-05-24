Reuters: Facebook Signs BuzzFeed, Vox, Others for Original Video Shows

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(Reuters) — Facebook Inc

Facebook is planning two tiers of video entertainment: scripted shows with episodes lasting 20 to 30 minutes, which it will own; and shorter scripted and unscripted shows with episodes lasting about 5 to 10 minutes, which Facebook will not own, according to the sources.

All of the sources asked to remain anonymous because the deals are confidential.

Facebook’s move to acquire and license original content is the latest in its push to attract more advertising dollars, putting the company in head-to-head competition with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube Red, Snapchat’s (SNAP.N) Discover feature, and traditional television networks.

