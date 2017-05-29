Leftist Media Outlet Attacks Marines on Memorial Day over ‘Toxic Masculinity’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing news outlet Vox attacked Marines on Memorial Day, claiming in an article that the Marine Corps has a “toxic masculinity problem.”

The article, which was simply titled “The Marine Corps has a ‘toxic masculinity’ problem,” continued to claim that the Marine Corps often “marginalizes or mistreats female troops.”

The Marine Corps has a "toxic masculinity" problem https://t.co/QZsFqFFVJQ pic.twitter.com/RZGDvRVBrB — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) May 29, 2017

Citing the Marines United nude photo sharing scandal, Vox staff writer and defense correspondent Alex Ward attempted to link the Marines with systemic sexism and listed ways how the Corps could get rid of their “toxic masculinity.”

“And to be fair, it’s not just the Marines. Sexual assault has increased in other services, and even in military academies,” concluded Ward in the article. “According to one Pentagon review, there were 6,172 reports of sexual assault last year.”

“So as the service tries to win battles around the world, the most important fight may be the one closest to home,” he continued. “The battle for the soul of the Marine Corps.”

The article was criticized by numerous other journalists on Twitter:

Dude who never served 👇 https://t.co/sgPJxRX7aq — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 29, 2017

This piece is very unfortunate https://t.co/C81TKRsaQs — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 29, 2017

It's fucking Memorial Day — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 29, 2017

Vox has a "beta male staff writer" problem https://t.co/38eLDYskVK — Charlie Nash (@MrNashington) May 29, 2017

“I’m an ex-Army woman. This article is hysterical bullshit,” commented one user, while another added: “Yeah, you know that toxic masculinity saving lives. Just terrible.”

I'm an ex-Army woman. This article is hysterical bullshit @voxdotcom. Marines were https://t.co/2PFJHo4Cz0 — Lisa Lisa (@prolifemom123) May 29, 2017

@AlexWardVox Yeah, you know that toxic masculinity saving lives. Just terrible. — MUNTY (@altMonty) May 29, 2017

@AlexWardVox Good thing they are really good at killing the bad guys and protecting the freedoms of jerkoffs like you — A Foot in Your Ass (@Afootinyourass) May 29, 2017

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.