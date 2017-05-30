Legendary Conservative Broadcaster Greg Garrison to Retire After 20 Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative talk radio host legend Greg Garrison will mark 20 years on the air at WIBC 93.1FM on June 2. And one week later, he will hang up his headphones and retire his show.

Garrison, 69, made his name as the prosecutor who put boxing great Mike Tyson behind bars for a rape committed at the Miss Black America pageant in 1992. He took to the airwaves in 1997, at a critical moment in the history of conservative media, when the Fox News Channel was still young, and the scandal that nearly brought down President Bill Clinton was still months away.

Since then, Garrison has been a sage voice booming across the Midwestern plain. He has also been a close friend of Breitbart News, and featured a weekly slate of Breitbart writers and editors on “Big Tuesday” every week.

Breitbart Texas editor Brandon Darby said: “Andrew [Breitbart] always did the Greg Garrison show weekly and I felt honored when asked to go on the show and carry on the tradition.

“I always looked forward to going on each Tuesday with Greg. We finally met on a Breitbart trip to Indiana and Greg invited me to break bread with his family.

“Not only did Greg make an amazing prime rib, but spending time with him in deep conversation brought him from being a radio host to being a friend. His community will lose something special when he retires and I will lose something special about my Tuesdays.”

Breitbart News’ National Security Editor Frances Martel commented: “I never thought I’d look forward to Tuesdays, but knowing I’d get to talk to Greg about the latest stories I had been working on always brought me cheer.

“I’m extremely grateful for the many Tuesdays of folksy charm and encyclopedic knowledge of every political issue under the sun – seriously, where did he learn so much about Turkish politics? – and his indulgence of my love for cheesy 80s saxophone riffs.”

Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak added: “Greg Garrison has been a great friend of Breitbart News from the start. He believed in us when we were still a small blog site. He is a rock-solid conservative, a great American patriot — and a great friend of Israel as well.

“What other host would have played the iconic guitar riff from the 1970s Israeli rock classic ‘Yo Ya’ every week?”

In a statement, WIBC said:

His last day on-air with his show, Garrison (airing daily 11a-1p) will be Friday, June 9th. He will remain involved at WIBC by writing a weekly column for www.wibc.com, doing regular commentary on-air, and by serving as a contributing legal expert for WIBC news and programs. … In 2003, he received the prestigious Marconi Award as Personality of the Year for Medium Sized Markets. Garrison has appeared on 60 Minutes, the FOX News Channel, 20/20, the Today Show, 48 Hours, Rivera Live and ESPN. He served as CBS News’ Legal Analyst during the OJ Simpson & Timothy McVeigh trials. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Garrison was admitted to the bar in Indiana in 1973. His undergraduate and law degrees were obtained from Indiana University in 1970 and 1973, respectively. An experienced litigator, Garrison has sat on both sides of the courtroom and has prosecuted a number of high profile criminal cases. When not tending to his broadcasting career, Garrison maintains a private practice with his brother Chris at the Garrison Law Firm.

Garrison plans to devote more time to his law firm, Garrison Law Firm, LLC. In a statement posted on his law firms’s Facebook page, Garrison quipped: “I’m still just an unreconstructed lawyer in the first place.”

Garrison will be honored at a private celebration in Indianapolis next month.