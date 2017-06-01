SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Amid the meltdown from left-wing media outlets over President Trump’s announcement Thursday that the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement — perhaps none were as flamboyant as that on the front page of the Weather Channel.

Trump announced that “in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.”

He then added that the Administration will “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris Accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

While liberal journalists and celebrities reacted as expected on Twitter and other social media outlets, the Weather Channel website’s main story was a straight account of what happened.

However, it was on its front page where the hysteria ran riot. While the site offered a sober main story was the headline, “Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Agreement: What That Means” — it followed with a number of other excitable headlines, inviting the reader to panic.

“So, What Happens to Earth Now?” ran one thumbnail.

“Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” scolded another.

And yet the weather website persisted:

“…and More Proof…”

“…And Even More Proof..”

As if predicting the reader’s indifference, the language teasing other articles then became even more hysterical.

“…Or the Imminent Collapse of a Key Ice Shelf…”

“…Or Antarctica Turning Green?”

Finally, it gave it one more final gasp to panic the reader.

“…Or California’s Coast Disappearing Into the Sea.”

