RNC Slams MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ as the ‘Leader of the Pack’ for Trump Derangement Syndrome

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Republican National Committee took a shot at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday, calling it the “leader of the pack for the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into 3 hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl,” the email released by the RNC Wednesday said.

The show, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, refused Wednesday to discuss the controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot involving a mock beheading of President Trump. However, the show did decide to discuss a misspelled tweet by Trump, something the RNC picked up on.

“According to a rough review of this morning’s program, the crew spent the majority of the show discussing misspelled tweets, White House staffing plans, uncorroborated Russia stories, and the supposed horror of President Trump giving his cell phone number out,” the email by RNC Deputy Communications Director Michael Reed said.

Reed notes that they spent “little to no time” on the lack of evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia or on how leaks are hurting national security.

“And, if you were tuning in to get a substantive update on health care or tax reform negotiations, good luck,” the email says.

Reed also notes that Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) was on the program but not asked if he is still holding an event with Griffin in July.

Scarborough later responded on Twitter, hailing it as proof that President Trump is “obsessed” with the show.

This is funny stuff. Interesting to see Trump still obsessed with our show. He should get a hobby or new job that keeps him focused. https://t.co/fqUxiiBTXs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 31, 2017

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY