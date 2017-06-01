TIME Diminishes President Trump Again: Jared Kushner ‘Steering the World’ from West Wing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TIME Magazine’s latest cover story is another shot at trolling President Donald Trump by suggesting he is not truly in charge of the White House — this time profiling son-in-law Jared Kushner, asserting that the two men “are bound to rise or fall together.”

The story — by Philip Elliott, Massimo Calabresi, Zeke J. Miller, and Michael Scherer — clearly hopes to repeat the success of the magazine’s February issue. That cover story — titled “The Great Manipulator” and illustrated by a grim pose from former Breitbart News exec Steve Bannon — reportedly caused friction between Trump and his chief White House strategist by depicting the President as not really in charge of his administration.

This objective becomes obvious in passages that elevate Kushner to the same level of authority as Trump or higher. “Both men” are “running a nation and steering the world,” the closing paragraph reads. Another line says Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump “view themselves primarily as Trump’s protectors.”

The reporters state that Kushner, “unlike those around him[,] does not have to worry about his job.” This is not merely from his connection to the Trump family, they write, but because he “outsmarted, outhustled, or outperformed everyone else around.”

For all their praise, the authors do get in a few jabs, as well. They cite “a counselor at Jared’s prep school” to note that “his grades and test scores would not themselves justify admission to Harvard,” but he got in after a $2.5 million donation from his father Charles Kushner. Likewise, they claim Jared was the only senior White House adviser who suggested firing FBI director James Comey, setting off an “entirely predictable uproar.”

