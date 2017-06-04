Fake News: NBC Issues Correction After Falsely Claiming Putin ‘Does Not Deny’ Having Compromising Info on Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News was forced to issue a correction on Sunday evening after spinning its newest talent Megyn Kelly’s interview to falsely claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not deny having compromising information” on President Donald Trump.

To promote the debut of Kelly’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” program, NBC News tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Putin does not deny having compromising information on President Trump in interview with @megynkelly.”

CNBC, NBC’s sister station, did not send out fake news, linking to the same story after tweeting, “Russia’s Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

Reuters also reported on the interview and tweeted, “Putin denies having compromising information on Trump.”

A matter of interpretation?

NBC-Putin does NOT deny having compromising info on Trump

Reuters-Putin denies having compromising info n Trump pic.twitter.com/9PAOn16b67 — Keri Douglas (@keridouglas) June 4, 2017

CORRECTION: Putin denies having compromising information about President Trump, calls it nonsense https://t.co/QU5x6XhXRY pic.twitter.com/BAtFzk2KYd — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2017

Russia's Putin denies having compromising information on Trump https://t.co/orHEuaBLGU — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2017

Putin denies having compromising information on Trump https://t.co/0bYmKnEDno — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 4, 2017

In the article NBC News tweeted, Putin is quoted as saying “this is just another load of nonsense” after Kelly asked whether he had “something damaging on our president,” in reference to the discredited BuzzFeed “Trump dossier.”

Here is the relevant part of the article that NBC News tweeted:

Asked whether “you have something damaging on our president?” Putin — who once worked as a KGB recruiter — replied: “Well, this is just another load of nonsense. Where would we get this information from?” “Why, did we have some special relationship with him?” Putin asked. “We didn’t have any relationship at all. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow. But you know, I never met with him. We have a lot of Americans who visit us.” The well-known spin master then attempted to turn the tables. “Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia,” Putin said. “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Have you all lost your senses over there?”

On Saturday evening, the network again displayed its blatant anti-Trump bias when NBC Nightly News’ twitter account, for some reason, decided to mock Trump’s suggestion that terrorists were behind the London Bridge attacks by sending out this tweet: “Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.”

Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

The attackers reportedly yelled “this is for Allah” as they ran over and indiscriminately stabbed innocent victims. On Sunday evening, ISIS claimed responsibility for the Islamic terror attack.