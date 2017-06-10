Pal Who Leaked Memo Breaks Silence… to Tell MSM Comey Can Dunk Basketball

Columbia University Law School professor Daniel Richman reportedly went into hiding this week after former FBI director James Comey revealed that he gave his “contemporaneous” memo of his interactions with President Donald Trump to Richman and asked Richman to leak it to the New York Times.

But Richman broke his silence to tell establishment media outlet Newsweek to confirm that Comey could in fact… dunk a basketball.

After Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, a Newsweek writer was curious about whether the 6-foot-8 Comey could actually dunk a basketball.

“In a quest for answers, I got ahold of Columbia University professor Daniel Richman—who as of Thursday is known to many as the Comey friend who leaked to the press the former FBI director’s memo about conversations with Trump—to get his quick thoughts on his associate’s ability to stuff the rock on a regulation rim,” the Newsweek reporter wrote for the outlet’s Friday evening story.

He got in touch with Richman, who told him that Comey “dunked when he turned 50 and does not plan to make another attempt until he is 60.”

“It is quite possible that some close to [Comey] will try to derail this plan,” Richman reportedly added in an email.

There are many questions government officials would like Richman to answer. As Breitbart News reported, “chairs and ranking Democrats of the Senate Judiciary Committee and its National Security Subcommittee — sent a letter Thursday” to Richman “demanding he provide them with the original memo.”

But thanks to legacy media outlet Newsweek, the world now does not have to wonder whether Comey can dunk.