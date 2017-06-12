SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Megyn Kelly Faces Boycott over Alex Jones Interview

NBC News

by Daniel Nussbaum12 Jun 20170

Megyn Kelly has come under fire for a planned Father’s Day interview with InfoWars founder Alex Jones on her new Sunday night NBC News program, with social media users calling for a boycott of the program’s advertisers and urging others to tune out the show when it airs later this month.

Kelly shared a preview clip of the interview with Jones on her Twitter account Sunday.

In the clip, Jones defends against being called “the most paranoid man in the world,” calls the September 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. an “inside job,” and attempts to deflect criticism for his assertion that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax.

In response to the preview, several Twitter users identifying themselves as family members of the 27 victims of the horrific attack tweeted directly to the Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly host to express their outrage that the anchor and NBC would give Jones a platform to discuss his views.

Cristina Hassinger — daughter of Sandy Hook Elementary principal Dawn Hoschsprung, who was killed in the attack — and Nelba Marquez Greene, who reportedly lost a daughter in the attack, both sent messages to Kelly denouncing the interview.

“Shame on you,” Hassinger wrote.

As the backlash grew on social media Sunday, Kelly responded to a user who said that Jones’ appearance on her show would help “legitimize” the radio host and commentator. Kelly replied that Jones’ previous interactions with President Donald Trump were newsworthy and that her job was to “shine a light” on the media figure.

But that explanation was not satisfactory to a number of other social media users, who called for a boycott campaign against NBC and Kelly’s new show.

A representative for NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly premiered earlier this month with a high-profile interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin told Kelly that American media had created a “sensation out of nothing” with allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

 

