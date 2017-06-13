LGBT Magazine Accuses Breitbart of ‘Homophobia’ for Criticizing #ResistMarch

The Advocate — a magazine that covers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer affairs (LGBTQ) — has accused Breitbart News of “homophobia” for running critical coverage and analysis of Sunday’s “ResistMarch” in Los Angeles.

The march is traditionally known as the Gay Pride parade, but it was changed to the “#ResistMarch” this year as an expression of opposition to President Donald Trump.

Breitbart News published three articles about the parade: “L.A. Gay-Pride-Turned-‘#ResistMarch’ Feels the Hate for Trump“; “L.A. #ResistMarch: The Day the Gay Rights Movement Ended“; and “Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandalized During L.A. Gay Pride ‘Resist’ March.”

According to the Advocate‘s Trudy Ring, Breitbart News is guilty of homophobia (that is, the irrational fear of homosexuals and homosexuality) for “making the argument that the LGBT rights movement used to be OK but has descended into left-wing insanity.”

Notably, Ring and the Advocate do not link to any of Breitbart News’ articles about the march, so that its readers might decide for themselves.

She writes:

The far-right site, one of several we monitor so you, Advocate readers, don’t have to, is going so far as to call Sunday “The Day the Gay Rights Movement Ended.” Breitbart, which claims not to embrace homophobia (that claim is questionable, and it certainly is full of transphobia), is basically making the argument that the LGBT rights movement used to be OK but has descended into left-wing insanity. Actually, it’s doubtful that the people behind Breitbart would have embraced the Stonewall protesters, many of whom were transgender women of color and far from wealthy, or any LGBT movement with a shred of diversity or an ounce of backbone. The article reminds us of some people who today find Martin Luther King Jr. far more acceptable than current civil rights activists but would have demonized him as a dangerous radical in the 1960s.

Ring’s article is called “Reading the Far Right: Homophobia, Veiled and Overt.” Read the full article here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.