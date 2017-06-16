CNN Chief Jeff Zucker: ‘Shameful’ Trump Endangering MSM Reporters

CNN chief Jeff Zucker blamed President Donald Trump for endangering reporters in the legacy media.

advertisement

According to an Associated Press report, Zucker said “the level of threats faced by his journalists is more serious than people realize,” and “he lays the blame squarely at the feet of” Trump and “other politicians he says try to delegitimize the press.”

Zucker reportedly spoke about the anti-CNN chants at Trump’s rallies and a Guardian reporter being body-slammed by then-Republican Montana House candidate Greg Gianforte, who won his race a day after body-slamming the left-wing reporter.

“This is what happens when you try to delegitimize an institution that is trying to do its job,” Zucker reportedly said on Thursday. “It is shameful on the part of the administration and other politicians to cause a frenzy against something that is guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States. It does a disservice to this country and its position in the world and allows a heightened sense of rhetoric against journalists and media organizations.”

Zucker reportedly added that it is “unconscionable and dangerous and they should know better.” He made his remarks the morning after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot on a baseball diamond by someone who hated Trump and Republicans.

Those associated with CNN have spewed some of the most vicious vile at Trump and his supporters since Trump entered the White House. CNN had to fire Kathy Griffin after she posed with a bloodied severed head of Trump. The network also cut ties with Reza Aslan after he called Trump a “piece of shit.”

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Last week, CNN whined after Trump’s White House relegated the network to the “Siberia” section in the Rose Garden for Trump’s joint press conference with Romania’s president.

“We were in the equivalent of Siberia, no pun intended, when it comes to where we were seated,” CNN’s Jim Acosta said. “That could be seen as an oversight on the part of the White House staff but it could also be seen as retaliation over the reporting we’re doing over here at CNN.”

A Media Research Center report found that on May 12, CNN had a whopping 96 anti-Trump guests compared to just seven pro-Trump guests during 20 hours of programming.