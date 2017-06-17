WaPo Reporter: We Had ‘Fun’ Cataloguing World Leaders Who’ve Mocked Trump

A Washington Post reporter admitted that she and her team had “a little bit of fun” cataloguing all of the foreign leaders who have mocked President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

“We’re having a little bit of fun kinda going through some of the recent examples of world leaders who either feel free to mock trump in public or behind [like] the Australian prime minister,” the Post’s Anne Gearan told MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Friday evening.

She gleefully co-wrote an article last week titled, “Trump said foreign leaders wouldn’t laugh at the U.S. Now they’re laughing at him.”

The article states that though Trump declared in the Rose Garden while withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord that foreign leaders won’t be “laughing at us,” Trump has since “been the butt of jokes in capitals around the world.” The article notes that the “trolling is picking up” and points out that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently was caught making fun in a leaked recording.

“The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls,” Turnbull reportedly said while mocking Trump. “Not the fake polls. They’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls.”

As the Post noted, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovi, Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and former Mexican President Vicente Fox all have trolled or mocked Trump in recent weeks.

It is no surprise that reporters at the Post like seeing Trump mocked.

The Post’s Margaret Sullivan, who used to be the New York Times’ public editor, recently asked if the mainstream media were being “terribly unfair” to Trump.

Her response? “Hell, no.”

“Politicians have no right to expect equally balanced positive and negative coverage, or anything close to it,” Sullivan wrote. “If a president is doing a rotten job, it’s the duty of the press to report how and why he’s doing a rotten job.”

She added that “the idea of balance is suspect on its face.”

After the Post published leaked information from intelligence officials that alleged President Donald Trump passed along classified intelligence information to the Russians last month, the Post’s newsroom reportedly erupted in cheers as readers kept clicking on the story.

The paper’s left-leaning fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, immediately Tweeted that there was “Applause in the newsroom as the Russia-leak scoop breaks the Hollywood Access record for most readers per” second.