MSNBC Hires Kamala Harris’ Sister as Political Analyst

MSNBC has hired Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) sister as a political analyst.

The network announced on Tuesday that Maya Harris, a civil rights attorney who was one of Hillary Clinton’s top policy advisers during the 2016 campaign, would be joining the network.

Harris was reportedly a “partner with Hillary” in developing the campaign’s domestic policy agenda during Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. According to a New Yorker profile, Harris worked on “issues of race, gender, economic empowerment, criminal justice, policing, immigration, voting rights, and executive action” and would have been given a “top job in the West Wing” had Clinton won the election.

She also had, according to the New Yorker, “one of the most important, and difficult, jobs in Clinton’s campaign—persuading the electorate, and black voters especially, that Clinton” was “worthy of their trust.”

Harris’ efforts may have been a bit more complicated when her close friend from Stanford Law School and The New Jim Crow author, Michelle Alexander, thunderously denounced the Clintons for screwing over blacks in a 2016 Nation essay titled, “Why Hillary Doesn’t Deserve the Black Vote.”

According to the Census, black Americans “showed the sharpest decline in voter turnout– 7.1 percent since 2012. At 59.6 percent, it was the lowest black turnout rate since 2000.”

.@MSNBC is proud to welcome public policy advocate & fmr. Sr. Policy Advisor to the Clinton campaign @mayaharris_ as a political analyst. pic.twitter.com/1klmH5SaKY — MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 20, 2017

Pop singer Katy Perry is also a fan of Maya Harris.

“Maya and I, and some of my closest girlfriends, had the most incredible, eye-opening 3 hours of conversation about the future. We went over so many points and asked the hard questions on everything from gun control to birth control to health care to affordable education to a realistic approach in finding the middle class again,” Perry wrote in a 2015 Instagram post. “I was never raised with economic privilege and found money to be the main source of pain for my own family growing up, so I understand why there is a need for such change.”

Despite having just been elected to the Senate, her sister Kamala Harris has been getting a lot of buzz as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, especially after grandstanding numerous times during various Senate hearings.

As Breitbart News reported, respected oddsmaker Betonline added Kamala Harris to its list of 2020 presidential candidates this week at 33/1 odds.