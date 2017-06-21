‘Sad CNN’ Meme Storms the Internet as Karen Handel Wins Georgia Special Election

As the election results showed Republican Karen Handel soundly beating her opponent Jon Ossoff in the special election in Georgia, CNN analysts appeared disappointed by the results before anchor Anderson Cooper cut to a break.

TFW Your Candidate Gets His Ossoff Handeled – wrote Reddit user Colonel_Falhma on The_Donald subreddit, highlighting their “SALTY TEARS” and a screenshot of the CNN moment.

Although CNN hadn’t called the race for Handel yet, it was clear the Democrats’ candidate had lost.

Right before the moment, CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash pointed out that the district was one where Democrats should have been more competitive after Mitt Romney won by double digits and President Donald Trump won it by just over one percentage point.

The Sad CNN™ meme is totally legit – came right after @DanaBashCNN dropped a major truth-bomb for Democrats pic.twitter.com/Rw9EmPAy9k — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 21, 2017

“[I]t is wealthy, it is educated and the kind of voters that are in this district were supposed to be the kind that Democrats could pick off from the Republican,” she said, pointing out that Democrats had failed again.

Anchor Anderson Cooper moved into a break, but not before the cameras focused on the panel — executive editor for CNN Politics Mark Preston, CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger, David Chalian, CNN’s Political Director, and Bash.

The image was widely shared by Trump supporters, including some White House staff.

“Hey @CNN its like your constant conspiracy theories and hatred towards the President actually doesn’t make a difference,” wrote Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in a Twitter message that was retweeted by Donald Trump Jr.

Hey @CNN its like your constant conspiracy theories and hatred towards the President actually doesn't make a difference Enjoy the night! pic.twitter.com/R0E0GiuWGS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 21, 2017

The #FAKENEWS seems unhappy tonight, wrote Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President on Twitter:

Others joined in:

Very Fake News @CNN is very sad tonight…because, yet again, America won. pic.twitter.com/rRFxKtDuiJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 21, 2017

America is winning daily..Then we have this 'hot mess' of a news team with the long, sad, faces trying to cope. 👇🏼👇🏼😭👇🏼👇🏼😂@CNN pic.twitter.com/2KBSRJZ4jG — ⚖The Justice Team⚖ (@robyns323) June 21, 2017