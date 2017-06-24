New York Times Lies About Supposed ‘Trump’s Lies’ List

In a New York Times opinion piece meant to list lies told by President Donald Trump, the outlet published a falsehood of its own.
The op-ed published Friday, titled “Trump’s Lies,” includes the following correction: “An earlier version of this graphic included an incorrect total for the number of days Donald Trump told a lie during his first two months as president. It was 20, not 25.”
The New York Times has never published a “definitive list” of President Barack Obama’s lies.
The authors relied on left-wing outlets like Politifact, Factcheck.org, and the Washington Post Fact Checker for the editorial’s data.
“Trump’s Lies” received glowing praise Friday from Hollywood stars like Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and left-wing journalists like Lawrence O’Donnell and Kurt Eichenwald:
President Trump’s Lies, the Definitive List https://t.co/a56UurFtc1 "I cannot tell a lie"- George Washington
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 23, 2017
Trump is a pathological liar, not a logical liar https://t.co/iJgqASREwW
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 23, 2017
Funny thing abot NYT's catalogue of Trump lies: They had 2 use smaller font size 2 keep list from taking 12 screens. https://t.co/DnnxtROEMF
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 23, 2017
