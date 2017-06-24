SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

New York Times Lies About Supposed ‘Trump’s Lies’ List

by Jerome Hudson24 Jun 20170

In a New York Times opinion piece meant to list lies told by President Donald Trump, the outlet published a falsehood of its own.

The op-ed published Friday, titled “Trump’s Lies,” includes the following correction: “An earlier version of this graphic included an incorrect total for the number of days Donald Trump told a lie during his first two months as president. It was 20, not 25.”

The New York Times has never published a “definitive list” of President Barack Obama’s lies. 

The authors relied on left-wing outlets like Politifact, Factcheck.organd the Washington Post Fact Checker for the editorial’s data.

“Trump’s Lies” received glowing praise Friday from Hollywood stars like Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and left-wing journalists like Lawrence O’Donnell‏ and Kurt Eichenwald‏:

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

