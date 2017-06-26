New Low: Megyn Kelly’s Ratings Plummet Again

How low can Megyn Kelly’s ratings go?

NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly got walloped by a fresh episode of 60 Minutes and lost yet again to a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos. In fact, as Variety pointed out, Kelly’s show slipped to “a new low in both the key demo and total viewers.”

Kelly’s much-hyped interview with Alex Jones that aired last week was her lowest-rated program to date until last night’s show, which “averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down from a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers [for] last week’s episode.” 60 Minutes had 7.2 million viewers while the rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos got 3.9 million.

Kelly’s debut show, which featured an interview with Russian Vladimir Putin that was resoundingly mocked because Kelly seemed way out of her league, lost to a rerun of 60 Minutes and her second show could not beat out reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Her third program, which featured the much-hyped Alex Jones interview, tanked as well, losing again to reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos while drawing just 3.6 million viewers.

Kelly’s terrible ratings have led to many questions about her marketability and competence.

A network executive reportedly told CNN that NBC’s “fundamental mistake” was thinking Kelly was a “superstar” while Variety noted that Kelly’s star is “dimmer than ever” The Boston Globe eviscerated Kelly for being a “poseur” who lacks the “acumen” and “magnetism” to succeed at NBC News. Variety also pointed out that Kelly has pretty much alienated everyone in just three weeks at NBC.

NBC News has reportedly been “freaking out” over the“ratings disaster” that Kelly is turning out to be. Her ratings have been so terrible a New York radio host said NBC may be looking to unload Kelly and even ask Fox News to take her back.

But a high-ranking Fox News official told Breitbart News last week that there would be “no way” Kelly could crawl back to the network if such a scenario occurred and emphasized that Kelly simply would “not be welcomed back.”