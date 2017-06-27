Ann Coulter Slams GOP Over ‘ObamaCare Lite’ Healthcare Bill: ‘Like Buying Golden West Financial Right Before the Crash’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lambasted Senate Republicans Tuesday over the unpopular GOP Senate healthcare bill — warning that it will merely transfer ownership of ObamaCare from the Democrats to Republicans.

Coulter took to Twitter to attack the Republican plan, which is struggling to pick up enough Senate votes to pass and has been criticized by conservatives for not going far enough to repeal the government interference and distortion of the market that came under Obamacare.

Coulter made similar claims, calling the bill “ObamaCare Lite” and saying voting for it was like “buying Golden West Financial right before the crash.”

Voting for ObamaCare Lite will shift all the problems with O-care to the GOP. It's like buying Golden West Financial right before the crash. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

Pro Tip: Failure to pass an unpopular bill is not going to hurt you. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

She then went into detail about what she doesn’t like about the new law — namely it doesn’t deal with some of the most unpopular aspects of Obamacare, instead just focusing on cutting taxes.

Only explanation for GOP doing something so stupid & unpopular as O-care Lite: It’s all about tax cuts. NO! That’s not the prob w/ O-care! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

Obamacare Lite DOESN’T ADDRESS THE MANDATES! Maybe allow people option of NOT covering gambling addiction, sex change operations, etc etc — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

In particular, Coulter criticized Republicans for focusing on cutting taxes, when high-income voters are “a reliably Democratic constituency.”

49% of country DON’T PAY TAXES! They voted for Trump! High income voters are a reliably Democratic constituency. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

Republicans take the fact that Obamacare is unpopular to do something even more unpopular. Brilliant. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

She also blasted Republicans for thinking they could win over the media with their bill — a tactic she says is doomed to fail.

Media terrified GOP’s Obamacare Lite won’t pass! MSNBC already gearing up to taunt GOP leaders for “ineffectiveness.” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

GOP thinks:“We can fool ppl –esp a relentlessly hostile media! –into loving a bill that changes nothing that’s unpopular about Obamacare.” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

But does Coulter have a plan of her own for health care? Yes, she does — and one that fits into a single tweet.

MY 3-STEP HEALTH CARE PROPOSAL: 1. Get yourself a job; 2. Buy

insurance of your choice in an open market; 3. Thank you + good night. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday that there would not be a vote this week on the bill, as the GOP is still working to get 50 votes for the unpopular legislation.

