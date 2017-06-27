SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ann Coulter Slams GOP Over ‘ObamaCare Lite’ Healthcare Bill: ‘Like Buying Golden West Financial Right Before the Crash’

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

by Adam Shaw27 Jun 20170

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lambasted Senate Republicans Tuesday over the unpopular GOP Senate healthcare bill — warning that it will merely transfer ownership of ObamaCare from the Democrats to Republicans.

Coulter took to Twitter to attack the Republican plan, which is struggling to pick up enough Senate votes to pass and has been criticized by conservatives for not going far enough to repeal the government interference and distortion of the market that came under Obamacare.

Coulter made similar claims, calling the bill “ObamaCare Lite” and saying voting for it was like “buying Golden West Financial right before the crash.”

She then went into detail about what she doesn’t like about the new law — namely it doesn’t deal with some of the most unpopular aspects of Obamacare, instead just focusing on cutting taxes.

In particular, Coulter criticized Republicans for focusing on cutting taxes, when high-income voters are “a reliably Democratic constituency.”

 

She also blasted Republicans for thinking they could win over the media with their bill — a tactic she says is doomed to fail.

But does Coulter have a plan of her own for health care? Yes, she does — and one that fits into a single tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday that there would not be a vote this week on the bill, as the GOP is still working to get 50 votes for the unpopular legislation.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York.

Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook.

