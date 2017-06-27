Broken: Salon Can’t Handle Covering President, Announces ‘Trump-Free Tuesday’

The left-wing website Salon declared this Tuesday a “Trump-free Tuesday” because “American politics have been consumed by one man for almost two years.”

‘Trump-free Tuesday’ represented a promise from the Salon editorial team that they would not make reference, nor post photos of President Trump throughout the day.

“We will not publish the president’s name on Tuesday or use his picture. We will not cover his outrageous Twitter utterances or deride his surrogates for whatever stupid things they may or may not say on television,” the publication wrote in an editorial.

“American politics and culture and media, and damn near everything else, have been consumed by one man for almost two years,” it continues. “You know the person we’re talking about. ‘Consumed’ is a metaphor in this case, but sometimes it feels almost literal, as if our country and its public discourse had been eaten by alien invaders or a viral epidemic.”

The editorial goes on to claim that “everybody” is tired of Trump, including those who voted for him, and that he is “making this country sicker all the time.”

“We’re sick of him. Everybody is, including the people who voted for him and still support him. That might not be a metaphor either: This person is making our country sicker all the time,” the editorial continues.

“We are stuck with this guy for the foreseeable future, which is a difficult truth for many of us to handle. If we cannot dislodge him from the White House anytime soon, maybe we can start to deflate the outsized role he plays in our national psychology. This is a baby step in that direction.”

When asked by Breitbart News whether this would be a regular occurrence, Salon CEO Jordan Hoffner said, “The answer to your question on whether Trump-free Tuesday is a one-off or an ongoing strategy is that we are still exploring it and have not made a determination at this time.”

The website, which was founded in 1995, is known for its hard left-wing agenda. Since Donald Trump’s election victory, the site has attributed his win to “blatant racism,” and questioned his legitimacy as president.

Last year, the website fell into financial difficulties and was forced to lay-off six long-time staffers to accommodate a series of budget cuts at the company.

