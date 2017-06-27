CNN Interviews Sesame Street’s Elmo About ‘Wonderful’ Trip to Refugee Camp

CNN ran a story on Monday describing the “wonderful” visit of Sesame Street character Elmo to a refugee camp in Syria, where he concludes that “refugee kids are just like us.”

“They like to play and learn just like Elmo and all his friends at Sesame Street,” Elmo said during an interview broadcast on CNN via Facebook Live. “Elmo thinks it’s important to know that everybody is the same deep down and that’s very important.”

“It was really sad because Elmo’s new friends told Elmo that they had to leave their homes because it wasn’t safe for them to stay,” he continued. “And that made Elmo really sad and sometimes a bit scared.”

The Elmo puppet was taken to a refugee camp in Jordan “as part of a pilot program with Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee [IRC],” which aims to provide education to children living in the camps.

Elmo sat on the panel with IRC Chairman David Miliband and Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Global Impact Sherrie Westin.

“Sesame has had a long history at looking at issues from a child’s perspective and given the staggering number of children who are displaced today, we knew this was an area where we really had to try to do something to help and we knew we couldn’t do it alone,” Westin told the panel.

The bizarre story comes amidst a rising problem of credibility at the network. On Monday, three CNN employees resigned over a fake news scandal in which they were forced to retract a hit piece pertaining to Donald Trump and his associates.

Meanwhile, footage obtained by investigative journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas showed a senior CNN producer admitting that the network’s relentless bashing of President Donald Trump over his alleged links to Russia was “mostly bullsh*t.”

