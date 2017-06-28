CNN Politics: ‘Obama’s Jeans Game Gets Strong(er)’

CNN Politics reported Wednesday afternoon that former President Barack Obama had achieved a “definite upgrade” in his selection, and wearing, of denim jeans.

The report came in the midst of an unprecedented crisis of credibility at CNN.

advertisement

Presumably the Obama jeans story was properly vetted by CNN’s Triad — “a three-pronged internal system designed to ensure that sensitive reporting by the network’s journalists is unimpeachable before it runs.”

The article states:

“The truth is, generally I look very sharp in jeans.” — Barack Obama, 2014. While the statement wasn’t one of then-President Obama’s most important pronouncements during his time in office, it was one of the most questionable, from a truth perspective. Said to Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview in March of 2014, it was a response to Obama’s critics, those who mocked his denimwear, which, according to years of photographic evidence, leaned toward ill-fitting, stone-washed, and extremely “Dad”-like. He again wore jeans on Tuesday, this time while on vacation with his family in Bali, Indonesia. The look was a definite upgrade, but the jury’s still out as to whether jeans are, or should be, his thing. “There was one episode like four years ago, in which I was wearing some loose jeans, mainly because I was out on the pitcher’s mound and I didn’t want to feel confined while I was pitching,” Obama told Seacrest during that same conversation. The sartorial moment, which occurred in 2009, stuck with him. “I’ve paid my penance for that [look.] I got whacked pretty good. Since that time, my jeans fit very well.”

Fact check: Obama was criticized for “Mom jeans,” not “Dad jeans.”

Read the rest of the CNN Politics report here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.